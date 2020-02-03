Social Innovation Fund brings Funding Roadshow to Kilkenny today

Hundreds of people are expected to attend a funding roadshow that’s taking place in Kilkenny this morning.

It’s been organised by Kilkenny County Council and the Social Innovation Fund and is happening at Kilkenny Rivercourt Hotel from 11.30am.

The fund, which was set up by the government, raises money from companies, and the government matches it from the Dormant Accounts Fund.

It’s then invested into projects that help solve Ireland’s social problems.

John Evoy, Social Enterprise Development Manager told KCLR news that non-profit organisations who work with people with disabilities and people involved in social enterprises would be the ideal attendees for this mornings event.