Sod to be turned today at new Ferrybank Neighbourhood park in South Kilkenny

The sod will finally be turned today on the new Ferrybank Neighbourhood Park.

Minister of State John Paul Phelan will do the honours at the site which was purchased by Kilkenny County Council in 2014.

The contract for the construction’s been awarded to Tom Beckett Landscaping Limited with the facility due for completion early next year.

€650,000 to be spent on delivering the facility.

The county councils of Kilkenny & Waterford as well as the Department of Housing, Planning & Local Government will meet the costs.