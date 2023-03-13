Solution to ongoing water supply issues in North Kilkenny to be fast-tracked

Uisce Éireann has confirmed plans fast-track a solution to the ongoing water issues in North Kilkenny.

3,300 customers on the Clogh/Castlecomer supply have been back boiling their water again in recent weeks due to turbidity issues.

But now a spokesperson for the utility says their drinking water experts are working to implement solutions to lift the notice as quickly and as safely as possible in consultation with the HSE.

“In conjunction with Kilkenny County Council, Uisce Éireann has fast tracked the installation of a containerised treatment unit which should be onsite and commissioned within the next 3-6 weeks.” added Uisce Éireann’s, Enda Collins.

Local Councillor John Brennan says long term investment will still be needed for the area.

But he’s been telling KCLR news that this should address the immediate problems there:

“Hopefully this investment now will resolve the issue in the short term. And in the longer term the investment that’s required to completely upgrade the treatment plant will come on stream. And we’ll keep the pressure on to try and ensure that’ll happen as soon as possible”