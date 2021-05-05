Some injuries and ‘significant disruption’ in County Kilkenny following crash in Bennettsbridge

UPDATE (2pm) The route is open again.

Earlier story:

There’s been a crash in Bennettsbridge this afternoon with a number of injuries and significant traffic disruption.

It’s understood that two people are being treated at the scene but their injuries are not believed to be serious.

The main road will be closed for the immediate future and Gardai are warning drivers to avoid the area because you won’t be able to make it through from either the Kilkenny or Thomastown directions.