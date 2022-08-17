Some of the reforms suggested in new document are challenging for the Catholic Church according to Carlow and Kilkenny’s most senior figure of the faith

The local Bishop says some of the reforms suggested in a new document are challenging for the Catholic Church.

The National Synthesis found Irish Catholics want to see a change in attitudes to members of the LGBTQI+ community, as well as allowing women to become priests.

The survey questioned thousands of practising Catholics across all 26 dioceses in Ireland.

Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin, and apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Ossory, Denis Nulty, says parts of the report are difficult to hear but they have to be listened to.

