Limited parking will be allowed at a cemetery Mass in Carlow town tonight.

Dismay had been expressed by some after it initially appeared all vehicles were banned from St Mary’s for the event which is due to start at 7:30pm.

Now Carlow Cathedral Parish has announced that, based on feedback and having reviewed the situation, a certain amount of parking will now be facilitated on the graveyard grounds for those with Disabled Parking Permits.

Attendees are asked to be parked up by 7pm when the cemetery gates close and to keep all single carriageways free to ensure emergency services have access should they require it.

A large crowd is expected and those without the aforementioned permits are asked to avail of parking at Carlow town hurling club, NUA (formerly Braun) and Carlow Youth Centre all of which are due to be open until 9pm.

Cllr John Cassin has been updating KCLR News;

https://soundcloud.com/kclr96fm/kclr-news-cllr-john-cassin-on-tonights-cemetery-mass-parking-8th-july-2024?si=7c904812bf6e4a7fb6437be40d9571c7&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing