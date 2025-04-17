Interest rates could be cut for the 7th time in a year today offering some releif for mortgage holders across Carlow and Kilkenny.

As uncertainty continues about the global economy the European Central Bank looks set to cut its key lending rate by another quarter of one per cent.

Its means an automatic reduction for those with tracker mortgages, and will put pressure on banks to lower other interest rates.

However business journalist Emmet Oliver says the ECB is concerned about the impact of US tariffs…

“It’s more worried about the trade war and all the big European economies taking a hit in terms of exports and so on, so it wants to support the Eurozone economy.”

“Inflation is no longer seen as the key problem, so good news amid all these very negative sentiments since Donald Trump announced his Liberation Day two weeks ago that for ordinary Irish mortgage borrowers they will be paying less money for their mortgage, and that is a good stimulant here for us domestically.”