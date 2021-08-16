Some staff at bakery section of a Kilkenny City supermarket now redundant

A number of staff at a Kilkenny City bakery are now redundant.

A representative for SuperValu Kilkenny has told KCLR News that the section at their Market Cross Shopping Centre outlet remains open but they’ve carried out a “streamlining” of the services there.

They say a “small” number of employees had the option of redeployment or voluntary redundancy and some opted for voluntary redundancy.

They add the facility is open for business continuing to offer shoppers a range of freshly baked products.