South East castle the only Irish visitor attraction nominated for British Guild of Travel Writers International Tourism Awards

A castle in the South East is the only Irish visitor attraction nominated for the British Guild of Travel Writers (‘BGTW’) International Tourism Awards 2020.

Johnstown Castle Estate, Museum & Gardens in County Wexford secured the nod for the event which recognises excellence in tourism projects.

The neo-gothic building opened to the public for the first time last year. The facilities include a 200 metres servant’s tunnel, a new world-class visitor centre and café plus a playground and stunning lake walks.

Situated in 120 acres, the property saw the completion of €7.5m investment by Fáilte Ireland and the Department of Agriculture, Food & the Marine which was overseen by The Irish Heritage Trust. This investment enabled the estate to deliver a stunning destination visitor offering in Ireland’s south-east, enticing international and national visitors.

Following a visit to this historic property, Travel writer, Isabel Conway nominated Johnstown Castle Estate, Museum & Gardens for their new tourism offering, calling it “a national treasure” and saying it truly merits being nominated for an International Tourism Award.

For further details on Johnstown Castle see www.johnstowncastle.ie