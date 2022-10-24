South East Technological University will be officially launched at Carlow, Waterford and Wexford campuses this morning

The South East Technological University will be formally launched later today by the Higher Education Minister Simon Harris.

The Carlow, Waterford and Wexford campuses will play host to a range of keynote addresses and panel discussions throughout the morning to mark the important milestone.

The full range of events will begin at 11am and will be streamed online at www.setu.ie

Mayor of Carlow Fintan Phelan says that the upgrading to University status will bring a range of benefits to Carlow:

“We are now a University town and a University county. That’s a massive advantage, not just nationally but internationally. It’s a huge advantage for prospective employers, for prospective students, for prospective people looking at our town to invest in”