South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association’s work highlighted in latest Jerusalema Challenge video

Five women are the latest to undertake the Jerusalema Challenge.

And they’re hoping that their efforts will raise much-needed funds for the South East Mountain Rescue Association.

Jola Nowosad, an Xtreme Gym trainer in Clonmel, came up with the idea and rallied the troops.

Among them was Anne O’Brien who told KCLR News they picked the SEMRA crew to benefit because “They’re putting their own lives at risk to go and help people and then also in other bad circumstances they have to retrieve people from situations so if we can just raise awareness for them and get them the support and some of the funding they need, that’s what we were mostly concerned about”.

She adds “I’m not joking, I never laughed as much, we were like five children that were let loose after a bag of jellybeans, it was so much fun and we were blessed the day we did it it just seemed to stay sunny for the whole day so there must have been a sign there”.

You can watch the fun below and donate here