South Eastern Mountain Rescue’s biggest fundraiser of the year takes place tonight

More than 800 people are expected to take part in the South East Mountain Rescue Association’s biggest fundraiser tonight.

The Long Way Round is a 15 kilometre run or walk in the dark through the woods and hills around Clonmel.

The Mountain Rescue crew is on-call 365 days a year for rescue operations around the south east, including across Kilkenny and Carlow.

Anyone who wants to take part but hasn’t already registered can do so from 5.30 this evening.

Speaking to KCLR, Liam McCabe who’s one of their Kilkenny members says it’s for people of varying abilities.

They hope to raise around €20,000.