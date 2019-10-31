South East’s biggest Halloween festival comes to a close in Carlow this evening with witch trial

On its final day, one of Scarefest’s last events has fallen foul of the weather.

Organisers of the Carlow Halloween festival say they had to cancel the Halloween Parade, ‘The Day of the Dead’, because of the forecast for heavy rain.

However, they say their Witch Trial will still go ahead inside the courthouse as planned.

This is the second year of the festival, which earlier this month won the Culture, Tourism, and Heritage award at Carlow’s Chamber awards.