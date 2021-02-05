South Kilkenny childhood friend of Vicky Phelan snaps up portrait of her in charity auction

Vicky Phelan says she’s amazed and delighted that anyone would think she should represent Ireland at the White House for St Patrick’s Day.

This year’s presentation of the Bowl of Shamrock to US President is in doubt due to the pandemic.

But there’s been suggestions that Vicky, who’s already in the US for cancer treatment at the moment, should present the shamrock to Joe Biden if the Taoiseach can’t travel to Washington.

The Mooncoin woman’s told KCLR that she doesn’t think that would be appropriate – but she’s honoured that people are suggesting it.

Meanwhile, a portrait of the South Kilkenny native raised €46,000 at auction yesterday.

Meanwhile, a portrait of the South Kilkenny native raised €46,000 at auction yesterday.

She, Philip Sheppard of Sheppard's Auction House in Durrow and the painting purchaser David Brennan all joined Sue Nunn on The Way It Is