South Kilkenny Councillor says a ‘disintegrating’ piping system’s causing water leaks in Mooncoin

A “disintegrating” piping system is causing water leaks every week in Mooncoin.

That’s according to Cllr Pat Dunphy, who raised the issue at yesterday’s meeting of the Piltown Municipal District.

He’s calling on the Council to contact Irish Water about the problem, as he says it’s caused about 20 leaks in the last year alone.

And the Fine Gael councillor says it’s causing a lot of local disruption telling KCLR News “There’s a few areas in Mooncoin where the piping system seems to be disintegrating and we’re having leaks every week at this stage you know which is not good enough, like the massive disruption that it costs people, they have to do something about it, I’ve been asking Irish Water about these myself for a while but not really getting anywhere, but they need to replace pipes in a couple of areas in Mooncoin”.