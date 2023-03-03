South Kilkenny Councillor wants answers from Uisce Eireann on plans to address ongoing supply disruption in Mooncoin

A South Kilkenny Councillor says people in the Mooncoin area are right to be frustrated by a series of water interruptions.

Pat Dunphy has asked that representatives of Uisce Eireann would come before elected members in the area to address the matter.

He says it’s “not good enough” that locals are having to deal with the disruption being caused by bursts and leaks in the supply on an ongoing basis.

Councillor Dunphy says they need answers now from the utility:

“Well this has being going on for the past couple of years really but it’s getting really bad. There’s several of the townslands in Mooncoin affected and nothing being done about it”

He says piping in the area needs replacing:

“The piping system there is finished – it’s rotten to be quite honest about it. They need to be replaced. And all we’re getting is nothing back when you ask them questions”