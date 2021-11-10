South Kilkenny man calls on the county council to fight a ministerial order on windfarms

A south Kilkenny activist is calling on the county council to fight a Ministerial order on where windfarms are allowed.

The Planning Minister has decided that the County Development Plan goes against government policy on renewable energy because it has set out various areas as not acceptable in principle for wind development.

The local authority has been told it has to set up a process to change the plan and submissions are being sought from the public at the moment.

Robert Duggan is from Piltown Parish against Pylons and the Lingaun Valley Tourism Project.

He says the local authority and the councillors have to oppose the Minister on this.