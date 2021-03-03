KCLR NewsNews & Sport

South Kilkenny man Ned Quinn elected as GAA Trustee

It happened at the annual Congress on Saturday

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 03/03/2021
Ned Quinn (KCLR Fanzone)
Ned Quinn (KCLR Fanzone)

Former Kilkenny GAA County Chairman Ned Quinn says he’s looking forward to taking up his new role.

The Mooncoin man was elected as a GAA Trustee on Saturday at their annual Congress.

It means he’s stepping away from his position as Chairman of the Central Competitions Control Committee.

He’s been telling KCLR’s The Way It Is with Sue Nunn about what lies ahead for him in the new gig – hear that chat here:

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 03/03/2021