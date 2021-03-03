South Kilkenny man Ned Quinn elected as GAA Trustee

Former Kilkenny GAA County Chairman Ned Quinn says he’s looking forward to taking up his new role.

The Mooncoin man was elected as a GAA Trustee on Saturday at their annual Congress.

It means he’s stepping away from his position as Chairman of the Central Competitions Control Committee.

