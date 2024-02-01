South Kilkenny man takes over as Chair of Leinster Camogie from Carlow woman

South Kilkenny man Martin Quilty has taken up the role of Chair of Leinster Camogie.

From Slieverue, you’ll recognise his voice from his sporting commentary and news reads on KCLR.

He’s also the driving force behind the award-winning Camán Caint podcast.

Martin has held a number of roles with the Kilkenny county board.

Last night he took the Leinster mantle over from Carlow based Linda Kenny.

Martin told our Brian Redmond about it on The KCLR Daily – hear that here;