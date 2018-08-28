South Kilkenny mother who battled bus seat shortages last year hits out at the unfairness of the process

A local mother who is all too familiar with struggle of trying to get a place on the school bus has hit out at the unfairness of the process.

Sinéad Foskin was among a number of families who fought for a bigger bus to get their children from Mullinavat to school in New Ross last year but they ended up having to get a taxi for them.

However last week it was announced that a mini bus had been secured to get them there this year.

Sinead told KCLR Live earlier not everyone is being catered for.