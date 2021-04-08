KCLR NewsNews & Sport

South Kilkenny native Vicky Phelan gets Covid-19 jab in the US

She got the Johnson & Johnson injection

Image from Vicky's Tribe on Facebook

South Kilkenny’s Vicky Phelan says she’s “delighted” and “relieved” to have gotten her Covid-19 vaccination.

The Mooncoin native was vaccinated in Virginia yesterday and was given the Johnson & Johnson jab so doesn’t have to go back for a second dose.

In an online posting she said that the constant worry of catching Covid was weighing heavily on her as if she caught Covid it would force her off the clinical trial she’s participating in in the United States.

