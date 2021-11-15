KCLR NewsNews & Sport
South Kilkenny native Vicky Phelan says ‘no more chemotherapy’
Horrible side effects have led her to the decision
Vicky Phelan has said no more to chemotherapy.
The Mooncoin native was diagnosed with cervical cancer seven years ago after previous inaccurate smear test results.
She returned home to from the US last month to receive palliative chemotherapy.
In her first online posting in a month she says the first dose of her new regime left her very sick and that’s not how she wishes to continue.
