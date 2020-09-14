South Kilkenny post office to reopen today

Ferrybank Post Office has opened its doors again today.

It’s after a closure since August 31 that saw clients instead diverted to the GPO in Waterford.

Unfortunately due to a planned ESB outage for Tuesday (15 September) from 9am to 5pm the outlet will be open only for social welfare payments.

However they say it’s back to normal services again on Wednesday (16 September) and staff there look forward to seeing everybody again.