South Kilkenny primary school set to move on building plans
Carlow Kilkenny TD John McGuinness shared the news this evening
Good news too for one South Kilkenny school this evening.
Scoil Naisiunta Moin Ruadh in Knocktopher has been approved to go to the construction phase on a building project.
Carlow Kilkenny Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness told KCLR News it’s “In the context of their need for a mainstream classroom with wash facilities and a special education room so a lot of schools throughout Kilkenny getting small building projects approved and underway so it’s good news for Knocktopher today”.