South Kilkenny pub and more up for grabs in raffle

A lucky person is in with a chance of buying a pub for €23.

A Waterford couple is currently raffling off The Spinner’s Bar in Kilmacow as well as the connecting take-away, apartment and € 17,500 cash.

Sinead Cody says she and her partner Seamus are putting the deeds to their business up for grabs for a good cause, noting “The main reason why we made this decision at the time was down to a second chance at life really, my partner Seamus was diagnosed with cancer in early 2020 we decided that life was for living so in a bid to raise some major funds for the Solas Cancer Support Centre we decided to put all our eggs in one basket and put the pub essentially up for raffle”.