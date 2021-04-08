KCLR NewsNews & Sport

South Kilkenny pub and more up for grabs in raffle

Tickets cost €23

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 08/04/2021
image from spinners bar kilmacow Facebook

A lucky person is in with a chance of buying a pub for €23.

A Waterford couple is currently raffling off The Spinner’s Bar in Kilmacow as well as the connecting take-away, apartment and € 17,500 cash.

Sinead Cody says she and her partner Seamus are putting the deeds to their business up for grabs for a good cause, noting “The main reason why we made this decision at the time was down to a second chance at life really, my partner Seamus was diagnosed with cancer in early 2020 we decided that life was for living so in a bid to raise some major funds for the Solas Cancer Support Centre we decided to put all our eggs in one basket and put the pub essentially up for raffle”.

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 08/04/2021