KCLR NewsNews & Sport

South Kilkenny’s Vicky Phelan posts update following new treatment start

She's had her first dose

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 27/01/2021
Image from Vicky Phelan Twitter

Vicky Phelan’s had her first dose of new treatment at an American hospital.

The Mooncoin native’s posted a short video on Twitter saying she’s so very grateful that she found the trial and took the gamble.

And it seems she wasn’t the only famous face at the facility:

 

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 27/01/2021