South Kilkenny’s Vicky Phelan posts update following new treatment start
She's had her first dose
Vicky Phelan’s had her first dose of new treatment at an American hospital.
The Mooncoin native’s posted a short video on Twitter saying she’s so very grateful that she found the trial and took the gamble.
And it seems she wasn’t the only famous face at the facility:
Just finished my very first dose of my new treatment here at the amazing @NIH
I am so very grateful that I found this trial and took the gamble.
🤞I won’t get too many severe side effects#Day1Down pic.twitter.com/3QUH6ZLhIR
— Vicky Phelan (@PhelanVicky) January 26, 2021