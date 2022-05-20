Spate of car break-ins in Carlow under investigation by gardaí

A spate of break-ins to cars in Carlow is under investigation.

Gardaí received a report of a series of such incidents in Highfield, Dublin Road between 8pm on Monday (16th May) and 9am the following, Tuesday (17th May) morning.

Three vehicles parked on a driveway were entered and rummaged through but nothing was taken.

While a fourth was also hit on the same night in Cedar Walks, Castleoaks – again the contents were gone through but nothing was taken.

It’s not known if they’re linked but Gardaí are asking anybody with information to contact them.