Special Needs child ‘pulling out teeth’ due to anxiety over school closures

Advocacy groups have been told that reopening schools this month for Children with special needs is a government priority.

The Education Minister told KCLR today that she couldn’t follow through with her original plans after the teaching unions refused to go back to school but she is trying to find a way forward.

Special needs advocates have this afternoon outlined to Minister Norma Foley that remote learning does not work for the majority of children with special needs.

Local Nurse Maureen O’Sullivan has two children with special needs and has been forced to cut her work hours at St Luke’s to help take care of them until they can return to school.

She also told how upset and anxious some special needs children are getting over the closures that one has been physically pulling out their own teeth.