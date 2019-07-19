Special treat for one Chernobyl visitor to Kilkenny after last evening’s Human Chain

Chernobyl Children Ambassador Sasha thanked all who took part in last evening’s Human Chain around Kilkenny City.

At least 1,000 people had each bought a €5 poster to take part in support of Chernobyl Children International’s Kilkenny Outreach Group as they stood side by side in the heart of the city along Kieran Street, Rose Inn Street & High Street.

They were joined by the 26 children & adults who are currently in the city on the Rest & Recuperation Programme as well as 35 who are visiting Waterford and others who are resident in Ireland.

The event was such a success that it’s understood to become an annual one.

There was a surprise for Sasha as organisation founder Aid Roche told him he’s to get a new mode of transport which he’ll be presented with today. It’s a motorised wheelchair which will enable him to more independently get around.

He told KCLR News “I’m so, so, so happy because it’s very hard to ask anybody to help, that gives me more freedom, I can go where I want, I’m very, very, very happy”.