Speed limit at Royal Oak junction on Carlow Kilkenny (R448) road back to 100kmph

The speed limit at the Royal Oak junction on the Carlow Kilkenny Road has returned to normal.

It’d recently been reduced to 80 and 60km per hour approaching from both sides of the busy stretch of the R448.

But that trial organised by Carlow County Council finished up last week and now it’s back to 100km per hour.

Cathaoirleach of the Bagenalstown Municipal District, Cllr Arthur McDonald, says the legal period for testing the different limits is finished for now.

Hear what he had to say about this and other topics to our Edward Hayden on The Way It Is last evening: