Speed limits dropped ahead of National Ploughing Championships

There are calls for more warning signs after the speed limits were dropped on roads in Carlow ahead of the National Ploughing Championships.

The speeds have been dropped to 60 kilometres per hour on the N80 in Ballintrane and many of the local roads around the Fighting Cocks.

It’s for safety reasons due to the increased traffic in advance of the Ploughing which starts on the 17th of September.

Local Senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor says people are being caught out by the sudden change.