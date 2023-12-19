Sports Minister visits south Kilkenny area of Hugginstown as it prepares to cut the ribbon on the area’s new walkway

The ribbon’s been cut on Hugginstown’s new walkway and lighting.

Sports Minister Thomas Byrne was on site for the festivities yesterday, ahead of the official opening next month.

Carrickshock GAA Club PRO Stephen Cahill says the Minister and other political representatives weren’t the only guests on site, telling KCLR News; “We also had Kilkenny LEADER Partnership who were pivotal I suppose in providing funding for our new walkway and associated lighting that goes with it so a big shout-out to Kilkenny LEADER Partnership for all their help so far, they’ve been brilliant”.

He adds “Obviously having the Minister down with John McGuinness and Deirdre Cullen, we’re appealing to them because we will be applying for a sports capital grant for our new astro pitch and associated ground works going on with that as well so a very exciting day in Carrickshock and we’ll have our official opening of the walkway in January so very positive in Carrickshock”.