Springboard are looking to upskill Carlow and Kilkenny’s workforce

”I urge people to take the oppurtuntity”, That’s the word from Head of Skills & Enterprise Engagement, Dr Vivienne Patterson.

Springboard are offering almost three hundred courses for people looking to upskill in new areas of work; some of which are available at Carlow Institute of Technology.

The government has identified four main areas of critical importance within the Irish workforce: digital skills, soft skills, management & leadership.

Speaking on KCLR Live earlier, Dr Patterson says people should develop their skills throughout their career to improve the Irish workforce as a whole.