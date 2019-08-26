KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Springboard are looking to upskill Carlow and Kilkenny’s workforce
People are being encouraged to develop their skillset to future-proof their careers
”I urge people to take the oppurtuntity”, That’s the word from Head of Skills & Enterprise Engagement, Dr Vivienne Patterson.
Springboard are offering almost three hundred courses for people looking to upskill in new areas of work; some of which are available at Carlow Institute of Technology.
The government has identified four main areas of critical importance within the Irish workforce: digital skills, soft skills, management & leadership.
Speaking on KCLR Live earlier, Dr Patterson says people should develop their skills throughout their career to improve the Irish workforce as a whole.