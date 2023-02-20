St Claire’s hospitality kitchen in Carlow not currently considering joining The Irish Soup Kitchen Centres

You don’t want to fix something that’s not broken.

So says one of the founders of St Claire’s hospitality kitchen in Carlow after the prospect of working with The Irish Soup Kitchen Centres in future was raised.

Fr John Dunphy told KCLR Live this morning it’s not something under consideration currently:

“I wouldn’t dare to answer for our full board of directors any subsequent or any future proposal but at the moment we have certainly no plans to join any other group or any umbrella group,” said Fr Dunphy.

