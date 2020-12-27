St James’s Hospital in Dublin to receive first inoculation against Covid 19

The first vaccinations against Covid-19 will be given to medical staff and older patients across four acute hospitals, according to the Sunday Independent.

The paper reports the first inoculation will take place on Wednesday at St James’s Hospital in Dublin.

Vaccinations will also be administered that day at Beaumont Hospital, Galway University Hospital and Cork University.

The paper says it will be extended to a small number of nursing homes on January 4th before being rolled out to all 583 residential care facilities from January 11th.