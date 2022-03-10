St Luke’s General for Carlow and Kilkenny one of the busiest hospitals in the country today

St Luke’s General for Carlow and Kilkenny is one of the busiest hospitals in the country today.

37 people are waiting on a bed there this morning – the same figure as Letterkenny University Hospital with both behind University Hospital Galway where 51 are waiting while the highest number, 66, are at University Hospital Limerick.

28 of the local patients are in the Emergency Department according to the daily trolley figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) with the rest on other wards.

Added to that, the latest HSE figures reveal there are also 20 positive covid cases at the local hospital at the moment with one patient in Intensive care with the virus.