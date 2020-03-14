St. Luke’s General Hospital Carlow Kilkenny cancels outpatient clinics

In light of current developments with coronavirus Covid-19, St. Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny have cancelled a number of outpatient clinics until the end of the month.

A short statement released by the Ireland East Hospital Group confirmed the details on Friday.

“Please note that @lukes_ck have cancelled all outpatient clinics with the exception of oncology and antenatal clinics from Mon 16 to Sun 29 March inclusive. We regret any inconvenience to patients, but assure all those affected that their appointments will be rescheduled asap.”

Please note that @lukes_ck have cancelled all outpatient clinics with the exception of oncology and antenatal clinics from Mon 16 to Sun 29 March inclusive. We regret any inconvenience to patients, but assure all those affected that their appointments will be rescheduled asap. — IEHG (@IEHospitalGroup) March 13, 2020

“Radiology and Physiotherapy appointments will continue normally until further notice.”

“If any patient has a specific concern in relation to their appointment, they should contact the hospital/clinic secretary as listed on their appointment letter.”

Radiology and Physiotherapy appointments will continue normally until further notice. If any patient has a specific concern in relation to their appointment, they should contact the hospital/clinic secretary as listed on their appointment letter. @HSELive — IEHG (@IEHospitalGroup) March 13, 2020

Further contact details for St. Luke’s Hospital are available here.