St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny sees number waiting for beds almost doubling in one day

The number of patients waiting for a bed at St Luke’s Hospital has almost doubled in the last 24 hours.

15 were waiting at the general facility for Carlow and Kilkenny yesterday, 13 in the local emergency department with two on other wards according to figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

But the INMO daily report for today shows there are 25 people on trolleys this morning, all of them in the ED, among 499 admitted and waiting at hospitals across the country.

Elsewhere in the South East, 16 people are waiting in the ED at Wexford General Hospital with four in the same unit in University Hospital Waterford.

University Hospital Galway is tops with 54 beds being sought followed by Letterkenny University Hospital and University Hospital Limerick (each on 50).