St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny will hold its annual Remembrance Mass this evening. It’s in memory of those who died there in the past year.

stcanicesparish.ie It takes place from 7:30pm at St Canice’s Church and for those who can’t attend it will be streamed online via

Margaret Ryan of the facility’s End of life Care committee has been telling KCLR News’ Martin Quilty that everybody’s welcome;

https://soundcloud.com/kclr96fm/kclr-news-margaret-ryan-on-this-evenings-st-lukes-general-hospital-remembrance-mass-21st-oct-2025