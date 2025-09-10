St Luke’s General Hospital has topped the country’s list for exceeding bed capacity in the first half of this year.

The Irish Times reporting on HSE data says two-thirds of public hospitals are operating at unsafe bed occupancy levels with the national level for the first half of the year at 95.9%, up from 2024’s 94.2%.

Nine exceeded bed capacity – the local facility’s the highest at 116.4%.

31 hospitals had rates higher than the recommended 85%, however the figures don’t include Galway University Hospitals.