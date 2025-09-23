A Carlow secondary school is celebrating being crowned Battery Recycling Champions.

WEEE Ireland’s nationwide competition saw 1.5million used batteries picked up during the last school year – more than 28,000 of them by St Mary’s CBS who were rewarded with a €2,000 sports voucher.

They and students across the country are doing their bit as Weee Ireland’s Head of Environmental Compliance Elizabeth O’Reilly told KCLR News, noting; “They’re helping us ensure that we meet minimum collection recycling and recovery targets so materials like copper, cobalt, lead, lithium and nickel can be recoverd through recycling systems and are recaptured as part of a more circular battery economy”.

Eight schools in Kilkenny also took part in the contest collecting 8,750 used AA batteries.