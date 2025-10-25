A local cemetery has put temporary measures in place this weekend following recent parking issues.

Concerns have been raised after parking’s proved problamatic around Netwatch Cullen Park during big games.

Carlow County Council have put a plan in place at St Marys Cemetery as Cllr John Cassin explains: “The council have put up a sign on the gate, and then the gate is going to be manned, and they’re going to close off one side of the gate I suppose that’ll stop people from going in and out, but it’s a fact that I suppose if someone wants to drive in, they’ll be able to go in and then come back out.

“It can just remind people, I suppose, when there’s someone there in the gate and they’re going, you know, you’re going to visit the gravery, you’re going to the match, and you’re going to the match, you know, you need to find parking elsewhere.“