KCLR Live: Strike Action Considered by Staff at St Patrick’s Centre

Tuesday 21st May

A meeting was held last night by union representatives to discuss long running issues regarding staffs’ employment in St Patrick’s Centre on the Kells Road in Co. Kilkenny. The discussion was raised due to the move towards decongregation in recent years.

Strike action is now being considered by staff at St Patrick’s Centre. It is understood the staff are frustrated by the delay in finding out details of their planned redeployment.

Liz Curran, a representative from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) spoke to Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live expressing the staffs concerns. She says it can be resolved without resorting to strike action.