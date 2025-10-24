A Carlow Nursing home failed to manage the numbers and skill mix of staff to meet the needs of the residents according to a Health Information and Quality Authority report.

The unannounced, risk-based inspection took place at SignaCare Killerig on August 6th, 2025.

In the report a significant number of residents had continuously pointed out the length of time they were waiting for call-bells to be answered with one saying ‘If I needed someone I would go and find them, or if not, I would wait in my bedroom and staff would come eventually.”

Two other residents told inspectors that at times they were waiting for staff to respond and another resident said ”I never see them.”