Stark warning from local beekeepers who say urgent action is needed

If bees are gone we are in serious, serious trouble.

The stark words of warning from the chairman of the South Kilkenny Bee Keeping Society who says we have to do more to save the insects that pollinate about 70% of the worlds food.

Peter Walsh is calling for us all to ‘adopt a bee’ by making sure it has enough plants to eat and it’s habitat isn’t destroyed.

Peter says urgent action needs to be taken now before the number of bumble bees drops below the point of no return in Ireland.