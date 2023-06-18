Status yellow thunderstorm warning in place for Kilkenny

A status yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for Kilkenny.

Thunderstorms are expected bringing frequent lightning, heavy downpours, gusty winds, and the chance of hail.

Met Éireann is warning of localised flooding and difficult driving conditions.

Other areas impacted include Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Munster, Connacht, Laois, Longford, Offaly, and Westmeath.

It’s valid from 10 am this morning until 10 pm tonight.