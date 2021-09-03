Steel gates among items taken from two rural Carlow spots with Gardaí in Tullow and Bagenalstown investigating

Gardaí in County Carlow are investigating the taking of gates and more in two separate incidents earlier this week.

A number of steel gates and a generator with two horse feeders were taken from a farmyard in Ballinree.

It happened between 9pm on Wednesday and 9am yesterday (Thursday) morning.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardaí at Bagenalstown.

It follows the reported theft of two farm gates from a field in the Kilcoole area during roughly the same time frame.

Both were taken from their hinges at the entrance to a field.

Anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area should contact Tullow Garda Station.