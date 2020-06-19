Still no re-opening date for NCT centres in Carlow and Kilkenny

It’s been confirmed that the NCT centres in Carlow and Kilkenny will not be re-opening for the next few weeks.

Fifteen of the test centres around the country re-opened last week and more will be opening at the end of June and through July.

But the NCT has confirmed to KCLR that no date has yet been set for the local centres and they are asking customers to check www.ncts.ie for further information and updates.

Work is still continuing on repairing lifts at the test centres that remain closed for now.