Stimulus package being broadly welcomed by businesses says Carlow Chamber of Commerce

The President of Carlow Chamber of Commerce says the stimulus package announced by the government is being broadly welcomed by businesses.

As part of the measures, companies won’t have to pay rates until the end of September and the wage subsidy scheme is being extended till next year.

Colin Duggan, President of Carlow Chamber says the package deals with a lot of the issues they’re up against now:

“The issue of liquidity is looked after, the employment wage subsidy is so important for the ongoing recovery of business and also the extensions of the restart grant and the waiving of commercial rates, those two things in the short term will help the recovery of businesses in Carlow” he said.