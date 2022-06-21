Stolen black Volkswagen Golf driven away at speed from Hacketstown Road

Gardaí in Carlow are looking for your help in tracking down a black volkswagen golf stolen in the town yesterday morning.

The keys were taken when the front door of a house was forced open on the Hacketstown road shortly before 4am.

The car was then driven away from the scene at speed.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or who was in the area between 4 and 5am and might have dash-cam or other footage is being asked to contact the local Gardaí.